The plans show that The Old Club on Bailey Street, Deri, will be turned into a two-bedroom house and a four-bedroom house.

There was just one comment made by Dwr Cmyru, who requested that condition and advisory notes included in any approval ensured "no detriment to existing residents or the environment and to Dwr Cymru Welsh Water’s assets".

No other consultees or members of the public made any comments, either positive or negative.

The planning documents show that the ground floor, which is currently a bar and a lounge, will be transformed into two bedrooms, a kitchen, bathroom, and two lounges, while the residential properties will be over three levels of the building.

The original application, submitted by Mr Jason Davidge of Hengoed, was validated on Tuesday, January 16 and was approved by the council on Friday, March 15.

Despite the application's approval, the team behind the Old Club have said in a post on their Facebook page from January that the proposal "will not become a reality" while they are still there.

The full post, shared publicly on Facebook on Sunday, January 21, reads: "Hi guys. So there are rumours swirling around to say that we are closing! That is just a rumour.

"There has been planning permission put in for the club but that was an ongoing process before we came here. As long as we are here that will not become a reality.

"If there is ever a time that we will be closing you will hear it straight from us. Thank you for your continued support."