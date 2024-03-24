Non-profit Crow Valley Angling, which is licensed to run fishing on the lake, has applied for planning permission for 14 platforms, including two for disabled anglers.

Those will meet the specifications of the British Disabled Angling Association and will be 1.8 metres long and wide which is larger than the 12 other platforms that will be 1.2m long and 1.5m wide.

The disabled platforms will also have a guardrail across its front and galavanised steel handrails on two sides.

Christopher Wigmore stated in the planning application he has submitted on behalf of the club there is support for adding the platform to the banks of the lake and wrote: “Local people that visit the lake daily are right behind the idea, as the platforms can also be used for feeding the wildlife.”

The platforms will be made from recycled plastic with marine grade stainless steel bolts and screws.

Planners at Torfaen Borough Council, which owns the lake, are considering the plans.