Mobility equipment company Eazability, established in 2003, will move to occupy the large unit along with gift shop Glorious George.

The joint venture opens at 9am on Monday, March 25.

Eazability founders Jason and Vicky Young say the gift shop idea has been a “long-standing dream” which became a reality when they had the chance to take a larger space at Kingsway.

The Glorious George name combines Vicky’s nickname - Glorious Victorious - with a personal touch from Jason.

“George is the name I call everyone within our household,” he explained.

“If I shout - ‘George, tea is ready’ - all the kids come. Even Vicky answers to it now.”

They say the giraffe logo also “embodies the spirit” of the brand.

“We are thrilled to introduce Perfectly Splendid Gifts to our customers through Glorious George,” said Vicky.

“The slogan reflects the essence of what we aim to offer - a delightful selection of gifts that bring joy and smiles to our customers.”

Glorious George will stock a wide range of Gnoce Silver charms, which fit all popular bracelet brands, along with resin ornaments, sculptures, wooden cards, flower soaps, candles, decorative signs, fashion items and some “unusual” handmade items.

Eazability will also expand its offerings to include adjustable beds and wider selections of mobility scooters and Rise and Recline chairs.

In line with the store’s move, Kingsway has announced visitors with disabilities can hire a mobility scooter for a day of shopping in Newport.

For more information, visit Glorious George at Kingsway Centre from March 25.