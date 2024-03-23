McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Bridgend is bringing in Spring with a range of free, fun activities for all, from March 23.

Expect a Hop Along Bunny Trail for kids, exclusive Easter offers and to top it all, a Paw Patrol Meet & Greet on March 23 from 11am - 3.30pm.

Why not bring the family for a day out?

With discounts of up to 60 per cent across 80 brands, along with more than 10 dining options, a kiddy car and an undercover playground to keep the children entertained, the Outlet promises plenty to do.

Running from March 23 to April 7, the kids will be thrilled with an exciting Bunny Trail.

Hunt for eight hidden bunnies within the outlet's store windows and collect an Easter treat from Guest Services.

There will be exclusive Easter offers valid from March 29 - April 1.

The centre will remain open throughout the Easter weekend, however, larger stores will remain closed on Easter Sunday due to Easter Sunday Trading Laws.

For more details or further information visit the McArthurGlen website.