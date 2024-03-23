Animated adventures and all-time family favourites will be on the screens with the new instalments of Kung Fu Panda and Ghostbusters at Vue in Cwmbran over the school holidays.

Kung Fu Panda 4 sees Po, the world's most unlikely Kung fu master, return after almost a decade, hitting the screen on March 28.

Voiced by Jack Black, Po must use martial arts to defend the Valley of Peace with his partner Zhen, voiced by Awkwafina.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire also promises for an exciting watch from March 22 as it brings the Spengler Family and the Ghostbusters back to New York City to battle an evil force.

The film includes an ensemble cast comprising both younger actors, such as Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard, and original ‘busters, Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd.

Mary Poppins and its sequel Mary Poppins Returns will be returning to the Vue this Easter to mark the 60th anniversary of the release of the first film.

Vue will also premier the Disney adventure, Luca, from April 5.

The film, until now exclusive to streaming platforms, features an unforgettable summer of a young boy in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera.

Amid the Easter hits, Vue is also bringing back some of the biggest family films from the past year, including Wonka from March 29 and Disney’s Wish from April 5.

These will be part of the Vue Mini Mornings series, shown daily during Half Term at 10am.

Robert Lea, head of screen content at Vue Entertainment, said: "We've got a great selection of new films and big screen entertainment on show this Easter providing the perfect way to enjoy quality time with the family over the school break."

He adds that screenings from just £4.99 online at selected venues would be "the perfect treat during the Easter holidays."

Furthermore, Vue Mini Mornings at 10am will offer tickets at just £2.49 if purchased online and £3.49 in venue. Tickets are available from the Vue website.