The Café at Ridgeway and Quarters Coffee, both in Newport, are joined by The Courtroom Café in Crickhowell as finalists in the Food Awards Wales 2024.

The three cafes are named in the category of Best Café / Bistro in South East Wales, and face competition from five other finalists, including Chocolate House, Toasty Café and Barry Sidings Café, all from Pontypridd.

The other finalists are Honeybee House Tearooms from Cardiff and Coffi Fach Kitchen from Bridgend.

The finalists for the awards were confirmed by Food Awards Wales via Facebook during the week of 11-15 March.

The news comes after two fish and chip shops less than 15 minutes apart in Blaenavon were confirmed as finalists in the Best Fish N' Chip Shop category.

Quarters Coffee in Newport came under new management in January after the previous owners left in October 2023 having sold the business after five years of trading.

All three businesses have seemingly shared their delight at being named as finalists in the ceremony, simply sharing the post from Food Awards Wales to their own Facebook pages.

According to the Food Awards Wales Facebook page, this year's ceremony will be the seventh annual awards, held in Cardiff in summer 2024.

The Food Awards Wales website says: "These awards look to honour the top culinary destinations in Wales while recognising the hard work and efforts of those committed to always providing the country with the freshest of products and amazing delights.

"They will also showcase the best restaurants, takeaways, pubs, hotel restaurants, cafes and bistros, as well as those who help us explore new flavours and cuisines from different cultures."

A spokesperson for the Food Awards Wales 2024 said: "It’s an honour for us to highlight the top food establishments and businesses that have stood out amongst the rest in the Welsh food industry

"This year’s finalists reflect the resilience and creativity of countless chefs, producers, employees and managers who are always ensuring that locals and visitors eat well.

We want to congratulate all of our finalists on their accomplishments and wish them the best of luck.”

Voting for the finalists closes on Monday April 8, and the deadline for supporting evidence is Friday, April 12.

The final date to purchase tickets is Monday, April 22 with the official ceremony being held on Monday, April 29.