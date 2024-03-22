Section five and six of the A465 Heads of the Valleys road between Dowlais Top and Hirwaun is closed on Sunday, March 24.

The closure is in place from 8pm Sunday to 6am Monday.

The closure and diversion on the Heads of The Valleys road (Image: Google Maps)

The closure is on Sunday - red circle (Image: Google Maps)

🚧A465 Dowlais Top to Hirwaun (section 5 & 6)🚧



Overnight westbound closure between Rhymney and Dowlais Top.



📅24/03/2024 | ⌚️20:00 - 06:00



🗺️Diversion 👇https://t.co/Piz8GiUenR — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) March 22, 2024

The diversion is along the adjacent road between Lidl and Asda in Dowlias Top and runs to the Rhymney Interchange.