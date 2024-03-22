A SECTION of A-road in South Wales is closed over the weekend and it could affect Monday morning rush hour.

Section five and six of the A465 Heads of the Valleys road between Dowlais Top and Hirwaun is closed on Sunday, March 24.

The closure is in place from 8pm Sunday to 6am Monday.

South Wales Argus: The closure and diversion on the Heads of The Valleys roadThe closure and diversion on the Heads of The Valleys road (Image: Google Maps)

South Wales Argus: The closure is on Sunday - red circleThe closure is on Sunday - red circle (Image: Google Maps)

The diversion is along the adjacent road between Lidl and Asda in Dowlias Top and runs to the Rhymney Interchange. 