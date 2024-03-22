A SECTION of A-road in South Wales is closed over the weekend and it could affect Monday morning rush hour.
Section five and six of the A465 Heads of the Valleys road between Dowlais Top and Hirwaun is closed on Sunday, March 24.
The closure is in place from 8pm Sunday to 6am Monday.
🚧A465 Dowlais Top to Hirwaun (section 5 & 6)🚧— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) March 22, 2024
Overnight westbound closure between Rhymney and Dowlais Top.
📅24/03/2024 | ⌚️20:00 - 06:00
🗺️Diversion 👇https://t.co/Piz8GiUenR
The diversion is along the adjacent road between Lidl and Asda in Dowlias Top and runs to the Rhymney Interchange.
