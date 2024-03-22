Live: Princess of Wales diagnosed with cancer

- Princess of Wales diagnosed with cancer
- In January, underwent major abdominal surgery in London
- Future Queen began course of “preventative chemotherapy” late in February
- Princess says “I am well and getting stronger every day.”
- FM Vaughan Gething says he's 'deeply saddened by the news'
