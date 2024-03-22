The Prime Minister has said that the Princess has “the love and support of the whole country” after she announced she is undergoing treatment for cancer via a video on Friday evening (March 22).

Mr Sunak also praised the Princess of Wales’s “tremendous bravery” after she announced she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

The PM said the Princess had been “unfairly treated” and “subjected to intense scrutiny” in recent weeks.

The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country. pic.twitter.com/IFX51Wm5Q3 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 22, 2024

The politician also called for her to be given the privacy to focus on her recovery and be with her family.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this difficult time. The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery.

“She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media.

“When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.

“I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she’s ready.”

Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales has been diagnosed with cancer

The statement comes after an emotional video message from the Princess, she said: “I am well and getting stronger every day.”

The future Queen began a course of “preventative chemotherapy” late in February but is said to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits, describing herself as “well and getting stronger every day”.

She added: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment".