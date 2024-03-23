Gwent Police are appealing for information to help them find 61-year-old Anthony Gattrell from Newport.

He was last seen at around 11am on Friday, March 22 near Morrisons on Orb Drive in Newport.

Mr Gattrell has been described as 5' 2" tall, of slim build with dark short hair, which is usually combed over.

He was last known to be wearing a black jacket, black trousers, black coat, black trainers.

Gwent Police said: "Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400095385."

They have also encouraged Mr Gattrell to get in touch with them.

Editor's note: This article has been updated following new information provided by Gwent Police.