The application is in relation to the Clive Street Dental Practice, on 4 Clive Street, Caerphilly, CF83 1GE, and was validated by the local authority on Monday, March 18.

The proposal wants to transform the dental surgery into a Chinese traditional massage and wellbeing centre, known as a "Sui Generis".

Submitted by Mr Ka Long Lin of Ilford in Essex, the centre will be "a dedicated space for traditional Chinese massage, providing treatments aimed at enhancing wellness and promoting relaxation within the community".

He wants to transform the two dental operation rooms and reception rooms into therapeutic massage rooms, which he says will align with "the peaceful and restorative environment we aspire to establish".

The plans show that there is an intention to refurbish one of the toilets to add a shower room, as the traditional Chinese massage, called 'Tuina' might include "the application of oils" to the body.

Any changes to the building will all be internal, with all external changes being minimal, including updated signage and contact information which will reflect the presence of the new business.

According to the application, the site is expected to be vacant by April, with the current owners "nearing retirement" and the site "in the final stages of sale".

The application says that the new business is expected to have five members of staff, three who are already employed there, with two further employees required.

The massage and wellbeing centre's opening hours are set to be from 9.30am to 8pm Monday to Sunday, including on bank holidays.

The application has been submitted to Caerphilly Council and is now open for comments under the reference number 24/0200/COU.