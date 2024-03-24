People who bought a lottery ticket and have the postcode NP23 6UR were awarded £1,000 in one of the fundraising lottery's daily prize draws.

The winning postcode belongs to people who live in Prince Edward Crescent in Ebbw Vale.

One Welsh street was featured each day in the last fortnight, but Prince Edward Crescent in Ebbw Vale was the only street from Gwent to be included.

Subscriptions to the postcode lottery supports a range of charities across the UK.

A minimum of 33 per cent of the ticket prices goes to charity.

The People's Postcode Lottery manages lotteries for 20 charities, with each one having one draw a month.

The lottery is hugely popular nationally and supports "a wide range of charities and good causes across Britain and around the world".

As it stands, more than £1.2 billion has been raised for charitable causes across the world.