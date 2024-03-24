Chantelle and Daniel Chambers' daughter Robyn weighed just 11 oz when she was born on March 8, 2023.

As a result of her small size, she has lived in hospital ever since she was born, spending the first eight months of her life in the Grange Hospital in Cwmbran before being transferred to Noah's Ark Children's Hospital, where she is currently under round-the-clock care of the Paediatric Critical Care team.

Robyn was just 11 oz when she was born, officially Wales' smallest baby (Image: Daniel Chambers)Robyn has a very complex medical background and has been diagnosed with numerous conditions including stage three hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE), cerebral palsy, epilepsy and severe apnoea (obstructive and central) and is fed via an NG (nasogastric) tube.

The family, from Malpas, Newport, recently celebrated her first birthday in hospital, a milestone her parents were worried she might never reach.

Chantelle said: "Celebrating Robyn's first birthday was a milestone at times we thought we would never reach.

"However, the staff at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital made the day extra special. We were able to spend the day in a separate cubicle and enjoy some privacy while family and friends visited.

"The cubicle was decorated with banners and balloons, it looked amazing!"

The staff at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital made Robyn's birthday extra special (Image: Daniel Chambers)Daniel, 37, and Chantelle, 34, have called their daughter "our little warrior".

Despite having to stay in hospital for her birthday, the staff at Noah's Ark made it extra special for the family.

Daniel said: "Robyn was really spoiled with lots of lovely gifts and messages. We are so proud of her and what she's overcome this year is truly amazing.

"It’s amazing, what she's been through - we know how much of a fighter she is. She’s pulled us through, and is easily the strongest one of us three, the one who has had to fight everything.

"She proves a lot of people wrong and has had procedures people didn’t think she would survive but she’s done it all."

Robyn's parents Daniel and Chantelle Chambers say she is our little warrior (Image: Daniel Chambers)

Robyn's parents currently live in accommodation near the hospital, so they can be with their daughter while she receives 24 hour care.

To date, she has had 16 blood transfusions, multiple sepsis, lumbar punctures, abdominal surgeries and has been on a ventilator numerous times - but has survived it all.

Chantelle has said she is "so proud" of her daughter who has fought an "incredible battle".

She added: "Looking back to when she was born we never could have imagined she would still be in hospital a year later."

Chantelle is so proud of her fighter daughter (Image: Daniel Chambers)The family have set up a fundraising page that directly goes to Robyn through a children's charity to help them afford the equipment and therapies she will need when she is allowed home.

Daniel added: "We know these things come at a high cost, and they're not available on the NHS.

"We just want to be able to give her the best quality of life possible."

According to her parents it has been a "rollercoaster" of a year.

Her father said: "Of course, we are happy to have our baby but it’s been so hard to see her go through all of this. It's not been easy for any of us to see her suffer these life-threatening issues.

"We just have to take it one day at a time - it's been really hard on us and you don't ever dream of having to go through this, but we just have to keep going.

"Robyn is so strong - she's our little warrior. There's something in her that keeps her going and that helps us."

Robyn is currently on the waiting list for a gastrostomy, which the family hope will reduce her apnoea, as she is currently "heading in the right direction" which may enable her to come home for the first time in her life.

The family is sharing Robyn's story through Instagram and Facebook on Robyn's Rainbow Story.

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, you can do so here.