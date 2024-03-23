However, the free pints will only be offered if it rains.

Recent research by Greene King discovered that while 81% of Brits think rain is quintessentially British, 74% claim that it puts them off going out and socialising.

But, to encourage the nation to step outdoors and into the rain, Greene King is celebrating the rain with its biggest-ever free beer giveaway.

Greene King to give away thousands of free pints

Research found that Manchester is the UK’s wettest city, with over 1 in 5 of the nation claiming it’s the place that rains the most in the entire country.

So, to launch Greene King’s free pint offer, a nine-foot-tall pint glass-shaped raindrop detector will be situated at Great Northern Warehouse in Manchester city centre from Monday 25 March.

When Manchester gets its first drop of rain into the giant pint glass, the detector will light up and the free pints deal will be activated in Greene King pubs up and down the country.

You can even watch the Rain Drop Detector live via the live stream here.

Greene King has even enlisted the help of former England footballer and avid pub lover, Peter Crouch to launch its free pint offer.

He said: “Having experienced playing football at the highest level for England, I know how much the nation loves their sport and hates the weather, so it’s no surprise to see that’s what people chat about at the pub most.

“I’ve also had my fair share of playing in wet conditions and seen first-hand how it can impact sport, and with my height, when it rains, I feel it before most people do.

“There’s no better place to go on a rainy day than a cosy pub to enjoy a well-earned drink, I’ll be on tenterhooks looking out for the rain on Monday, with 100,000 free pints up for grabs, there’s only one place I’ll be heading when the rain drops start to fall.”