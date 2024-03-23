The UK Government has today, Saturday, March 23, announced that Le Pub in Newport has been awarded £250,000 as part of their third round of the Community Ownership Fund to level-up communities.

In a statement, the UK Government confirmed that Le Pub was one of 80 "community assets" saved from closing by the funding announced.

The statement continued: "A further £1.9million will be spent on keeping four music venues open so that local people have access to live music on their doorstep.”

“That includes £250,000 for Le Pub in Newport, which has sat proudly at the centre of the city’s music scene for 28 years.

"The venue hosts over 300 events a year but has been at risk of being sold, and this funding will ensure that it is protected for future generations to enjoy.”

Le Pub has recently had a spike in events and performances, including country rockers Brown Horse from Norfolk who are set to perform on March 29, and regular comedy nights.

According to the UK Government, this is the third round of the Community Ownership Fund, bringing the total spending from the pot to more than £103 million with 333 projects rescued so far as part of the government’s ongoing mission to level up towns, villages and cities across the UK.

Minister for Levelling Up, Jacob Young, said: "We know how much these vital community assets mean to people across the country.

"They are an important lifeline for people young and old, and they’re the beating heart of our towns, cities and villages.

"That’s why we’re stepping in to protect them with a major rescue package, so we stop these great establishments closing or being lost forever and ensure that they continue to sit at the heart of our beloved communities."

In total this latest announcement of funding also includes: