ASBRI Golf managing director Eryl Williams was given the prestigious award for his work with the junior section at Radyr Golf Club.

He was presented with the trophy at the Wales Golf Awards Lunch, an event recognising a series of top performers in the world of Welsh golf.



Williams has been instrumental in rejuvenating the junior section at Radyr since taking over as junior organiser in 2018, with 70 regular juniors and a waiting list to join.

“I work within the golf industry and this has given me the chance to give back to the sport I love,” said Williams.

“I was a junior golfer and our junior organiser in Denbigh made me feel part of the club back then. I think golf is a unique sport to help kids learn social skills as well as playing skills.

“It is great to see players coming through as part of one team regardless of age and ability, they are part of something that will last a lifetime."