Members of the public and government and council officials alike have been part of an outpouring of love for the Princess of Wales following her announcement on Friday, March 22, after national well wishes from the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour Leader Keir Starmer and Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousef.

People in Newport city centre seemed generally shocked by the news, with one woman telling the Argus: "I think this just shows you never know what's going on behind closed doors. I just hope she and the family are doing okay."

Another member of the public said they "wish Kate well". They added: "It's been a really difficult period for the Royal Family, and I hope they can all get through it."

Other people simply wanted to pass on their best wishes "for a speedy recovery" to the Princess of Wales.

A number of councillors and members of the Senedd from across Gwent shared their well wishes for the Princess of Wales on social media.

New First Minister of Wales Vaughan Gething shared: "Deeply saddened to hear the news about HRH The Princess of Wales.

"On behalf of people across Wales, I would like to send our love and support to the Princess and her family at this very difficult time. All of our thoughts are with you as you continue your treatment."

Peter Fox OBE, member of the Senedd for Monmouth posted: "What a wonderfully strong and brave lady. I wish the Princess a swift recovery, our thoughts and best wishes are with her and her family."

Alun Davies MS for Blaenau Gwent shared: "This is sad news. I’m sure that we will all want to wish her well with her treatment and recovery."

Nick Thomas-Symonds MP for Torfaen posted: "Sending Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales @KensingtonRoyal all best wishes for her continued recovery.

"By speaking out in public with such courage so many other families affected by cancer will be deeply touched and moved by the message that they are not alone."

Rhiannon Passmore MS for Islwyn said: "My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales and her family at this time."

Secretary of State for Wales and Monmouth MP David TC Davies said: "My thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales and the Royal Family during this extremely difficult time.

"I wish her a speedy recovery and I know she has the support of people across Wales."

