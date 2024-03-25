Gwent Escape Rooms, owned by Toni Williams, joined Abertillery town centre earlier this year in February.

The business is family-run, with Ms Williams ably supported by her fiancé and brother when it comes to building and maintaining the rooms.

She said: "I chose to open in Abertillery because I wanted to join the other wonderful small businesses in the area who offer unique services.

"In my opinion, Abertillery is becoming a hub for people of all ages who are interested in games, music and the arts.

This is evident with the opening of shops like Hearthside Games, Arts and Crafts and Kenny's Vinyl Vault."

They currently have one room open and available to the public, called Escape: 97, which is recommended for people over 12 years old.

Groups have one hour to try and beat the escape room (Image: Toni Williams) According to the official synopsis, players have a total of 60 minutes to find the last will and testament of the previous owner, the mischievous Mrs Jones, which is hidden somewhere within the flat.

Ms Williams plans to open a second room later this year, with the target being this summer, after such a successful response to the current room.

She explained that she chose to open an escape room because it is a business that is becoming "very popular" with a wide range of audiences, appealing to lots of different people.

Escape rooms have become a popular choice throughout the UK, for family fun days out with the children and even some more adult-oriented activities, including hen or stag nights.

The rooms are designed for groups of two to six people.

Gwent Escape Rooms currently have lots of offers and deals running for sessions, as they believe it is "important to offer fun at affordable prices".

Prices for a one hour session are from £50 for two people, with cost changing the more people in a group.

These include a date night deal on Thursdays for couples, with sessions available at 20 per cent.

Gwent Escape Rooms are open from 3-10pm Monday to Friday and 10am-10pm on Saturday and Sunday.

They are based at 11 Somerset Street, Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent, NP13 1DJ, with street parking available outside or a free car park a short walk away on Division Street.



