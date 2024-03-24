Chartist Bridge, a popular travelling route for drivers in Gwent, will be closed for a fortnight from tomorrow (Monday, March 25).

According to an official announcement from Caerphilly County Borough Council, the road at the bridge will be closed from tomorrow until Friday, April 5.

The council have said this closure is due to a necessary "structural inspection of the bridge".

The road will be closed from 8am to 6pm on each of these days, with a diversion route available via Blackwood High Street.

The full post from the council reads: "Chartist Bridge – Road Closure.

"Between the 25 March and 5 April a full road closure will be in place between hours of 8am and 6pm, to allow for the structural inspection of the bridge, which cannot be carried under the road narrowing, a diversion route will be via Blackwood High Street.

"We apologise for the inconvenience."