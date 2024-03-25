Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Reuben Wilkins was born on March 8, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 13oz. His parents are Nicole Inker and Thomas Wilkins, of Newport, and his sibling is Harleigh Wilkins, two.

Cierra Lilly Bartlett was born on February 28, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb. She is the first child of Katy Williams and Shaun Bartlett,of Newport.

Zach Nicholas Nguyen was born on February 24, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 15oz. His parents are Keiron and Kirsty Nguyen, of Newport, and his big brothers are Nate and Cole.