A TEMPORARY ROAD closure is set to be in place for a crucial gas main repair.
From today and Thursday, April 4, a section of Waunddu, Pontnewynydd will be closed to replace a gas main.
Torfaen County Borough Council, the local authority responsible for this closure, have confirmed that access for residents and emergency services will be maintained as far is "reasonably practicable".
There will be a diversionary route available to drivers around Baileys House.
During the closure, some changes to some bus routes in the area are necessary.
According to the council, Stagecoach No.16 will only be able to serve the Chapel Road and Pentrepiod Road stops.
The reason for this is that the buses are unable to navigate the diversion route to their size.
Any residents who might require further information or have any queries are asked to email highways.transportation@torfaen.gov.uk.
