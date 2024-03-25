Leah Kelly, a 28-year-old entrepreneur from Cwmbran, has won two awards at the final of the Best of Welsh Business Awards with her crocheting business, Malfie and Cro.

Mrs Kelly, who originally took up crochet at 18 as a way to help her cope with her chronic pain condition, founded the company in 2021.

She has continued to use the craft as a way to manage her pain since being diagnosed with fibromyalgia at just 22 years old.

Malfie and Cro was born out of a beloved hobby (Image: Leah Kelly)

All her toys are UKCA (UK Conformity Assessed) tested and certified, which means they are suitable for all ages.

The business, named after her beloved dog and as a combination with her new-found passion, won Best Creative in the Arts and Creative category, while she was also named the Business Professional of the Year 2024.

The event, which was held at the New House Country Hotel in Cardiff, was Bridgerton-themed.

Best Arts and Creative was vote based, and Business Professional was decided by the vote verifiers based on comments made through the votes.

Leah Kelly celebrates with her awards, and says she is still in shock (Image: Leah Kelly)

Mrs Kelly said she was "still in shock" after winning both awards.

She added: "I didn’t expect to even place in either award, so to win both categories was more than I ever could have imagined.

"Not only did my customers and supporters come out with their votes, but their comments won over the panel for the Business Professional award.

"It shows that I’m on the right path, as my aim is to make my customers as happy as possible.

"I couldn’t be more grateful for the love and support my business and creations are shown. It was an unforgettable night and one of my proudest achievements.”

Malfie and Cro's double win marks a very successful year for the business (Image: Leah Kelly)

Mrs Kelly's double victory marks a very successful year or so for Malfie and Cro, after she also reached the final of the National Young Trader Awards in August 2023.

Other significant achievements include Young Business Person of the Year 2023 at the Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards and being highly commended at the Swansea Young Trader Regionals.