Along with moving house, working at the same time can make it feel impossible with many opting to use a day's holiday to take time to move.

However, some UK workers may not need to take up some of their annual leave if employees offer a day off for moving.

While not everyone is entitled to a day off to move house, workers do still have rights and entitlement, here's what you need to know.

Do you get a day off for moving house in the UK?





According to legal advice Howells Solicitors, no one is legally entitled to a day off for moving house as the UK employment law does not mandate any right to take time off for this reason.

Howells Solicitors explains: "Whilst it is in the best interest of employers to be accommodating to staff and provide a degree of flexibility by allowing employees to take time off during the moving process, it is legally very much at their own discretion."

As workers are not entitled to a day off for moving they must give notice to employers if they wish to take annual leave.

The UK's legal minimum for annual leave is 28 days which also includes bank and public holidays.

If you are unsure as to what your employer offers for annual leave, you should check the company handbook and your employment contract.

Some companies may offer a day off for moving house, however, it could be classed as as an unpaid day of leave.

Employers who refuse or cancel annual leave must give "as much notice as the amount of leave requested, plus 1 day. For example, an employer would give 11 days’ notice if the worker asked for 10 days of leave."