What about a takeaway? With Good Friday just around the corner, here at the Argus we've taken a look at five of the best chippies in Newport for a treat this holiday.

The ratings are all according to Trip Advisor.

Sheppard's Fish Bar, Cardiff Road - 4.5

Sheppard's Fish Bar, Cardiff Road (Image: Google)This place has created a reputation among locals for being "the place to go" for fish and chips.

One reviewer wrote: "Very good fish and chips. Polite staff, well organised and you felt they were pleased to see you."

Another said it was "10/10" and added: "I really love this fish and chip shop and definitely recommend it to all people that like fish and chips my favourite place to eat."

One review called it a "must-try" place.

Alonzi and Sons, Caerleon Road - 4.0

Alonzi and Sons, Caerleon Road (Image: Google)Alonzi is a family run chippy which has been established in the city for more than four decades.

Reviews are all very positive, with one deeming it "quality", writing: "I never go anywhere else for my takeaway fish and chips. The family who own it are warm, friendly and remember me whenever I go in.

"All the staff are polite and are happy to have a chat if you are waiting for something to be cooked, when they aren't too busy."

Another said: "Good food and good service have used them for years. A family run [business] who actually care about their business."

Others continued to highlight the staff, service, and gravy as major highlights.

Gibbo's Fish Bar, Cromwell Road, 4.0

Gibbos, Cromwell Road (Image: Google)Gibbos aims to offer customers “mouth-watering meals” and “super fast service” according to their website.

According to the reviews, they have lived up to this promise.

One review said: "Having heard good reports about this 'chippy' we decided to try it and were not disappointed. there is a vary varied menu and the portions are generous."

People mention it is "value for money" and "good service".

Bina's, Stow Hill - 4.0

Bina's, Stow Hill (Image: Google)A well-established fish bar in Newport, Bina's is known for its "always brilliant" food.

One reviewer has called it "THE best chippy in Newport - always amazing food!"

Another said: "I always get fantastic food! Lovely and hot!"

Other comments mentioned the consistently "good-size" portions and "excellent service".

Maindee Fish Bar, Livingstone Place - 4.5

Maindee Fish Bar. Livingstone Place (Image: Google)

Maindee Fish Bar opened in 1965 and – although the original owner retired in 2017 after 52 years – seems to remain popular.

One reviewer said: "Best fish and chip shop in Newport. Great food and good prices. Can't recommend it enough. Staff super friendly and helpful too."

Another called it "the best chippy in the 'Port!"

Others said it was "such a find", with "brilliant food", and said they would definitely be returning.

Will you be paying a visit to one of these chippy this Good Friday for an Easter treat?