For many the month of March is a popular time to begin new gardening projects, so it can be useful to know what to prioritise.

From mulching your borders to preparing a vegetable plot, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Gardening experts from Hayter Lawnmowers have given their advice on some tasks to complete during the early spring months.

5 tasks to make the most of your garden in spring

1. Prune your roses and shrubs

March is the perfect time to prune your roses and bushes, an essential early spring task to improve their vitality and appearance.

The further back you cut your English shrub roses, the leafier they’ll grow back – a look which is desirable in your summer garden.

2. Mulch your borders

Border mulching is an important bit of prep if you want your summer bulbs to grow strong, especially if the spring weather is uncharacteristically cold or dry.

Before starting, be sure to prep the soil with water as this will allow the mulch to retain moisture after it is applied.

3. Plant your summer flowering bulbs

Chris Cooper shared: "If your goal is to create a rich and wide display of bulbs, be sure to plant them in your borders in groups of four to six.

"The more you plant and the wider range of bulbs you use will affect how colourful your display will be come summer.”

To plant them with enough room to grow to their potential, make sure they are planted at a depth two or three times the bulb’s size.

4. Pest proof your garden

Slugs and snails can be great annoyances for gardeners so it is important to pest-proof your garden in anticipation of that.

Chris Cooper, Hayter Product Manager, said: "One of the more natural ways to eliminate slugs is by encouraging thrushes to visit your garden. Providing shelter for birds in the form of bird boxes and baths will encourage them to stop by, picking up slugs on the way as a snack.

“Another way is to invest in making yourself some raised flower beds. Slugs and snails struggle to climb rough wood, making them a useful deterrent and an effective shield for your plants and vegetables. This method is also great if you don’t want to use inorganic pesticides or chemicals, leaving your garden completely natural.”

5. Prepare a vegetable plot

Vegetable plots can be incredibly rewarding, environmentally conscious and great for your garden’s health.

Most vegetables require heavy feeding, so you should start by enriching your vegetable plot and improving the soil to raise your final yield.

Organic matter works well, like chicken pellets, manure or compost – just make sure to dig into the soil well and spread evenly.