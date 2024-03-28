A BELOVED motorcycle event from Wales has made its big return for 2024. 

Hoggin' 2024 was officially launched in Aust by Caldicot Motorcycle Club from the big Aust car park near Bristol, with the help of children's charity Gympanzees, who are being supported by the event. 

The official event takes place at 11am on October 13, but here are some of the best pictures from Sunday's official launch!

South Wales Argus: Dozens of different bikes are expected to attend the event in October, with excitement buildingDozens of different bikes are expected to attend the event in October, with excitement building (Image: Newsquest)

South Wales Argus: The Caldicot Motorcycle Club have all attended Hoggin' events before and are delighted its coming homeThe Caldicot Motorcycle Club have all attended Hoggin' events before and are delighted its coming home (Image: Newsquest)

South Wales Argus: The CMC are supporting children's charity Gympanzees with the eventThe CMC are supporting children's charity Gympanzees with the event (Image: Newsquest)

South Wales Argus: Club president Colin Jones takes a member of Gympanzees for a spin on his motorcycleClub president Colin Jones takes a member of Gympanzees for a spin on his motorcycle (Image: Newsquest)

South Wales Argus: Gympanzees chief operations officer Fran Garland and project manager Lucy Spielberg are delighted to be involved with Hoggin 2024Gympanzees chief operations officer Fran Garland and project manager Lucy Spielberg are delighted to be involved with Hoggin 2024 (Image: Newsquest)

South Wales Argus: Some kids from Gympanzees got a chance to have a go on the bikesSome kids from Gympanzees got a chance to have a go on the bikes (Image: Newsquest)

South Wales Argus: The Caldicot Motorcycle Club is full of a variety of motorcycle lovers who all can't wait for Hoggin'The Caldicot Motorcycle Club is full of a variety of motorcycle lovers who all can't wait for Hoggin' (Image: Newsquest)

South Wales Argus: All of the Caldicot Motorcycle Club are excited to bring Hoggin' home for 2024 to Aust and CaldicotAll of the Caldicot Motorcycle Club are excited to bring Hoggin' home for 2024 to Aust and Caldicot (Image: Newsquest)