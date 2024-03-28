Hoggin' 2024 was officially launched in Aust by Caldicot Motorcycle Club from the big Aust car park near Bristol, with the help of children's charity Gympanzees, who are being supported by the event.

The official event takes place at 11am on October 13, but here are some of the best pictures from Sunday's official launch!

Dozens of different bikes are expected to attend the event in October, with excitement building (Image: Newsquest)

Club president Colin Jones takes a member of Gympanzees for a spin on his motorcycle (Image: Newsquest)

Gympanzees chief operations officer Fran Garland and project manager Lucy Spielberg are delighted to be involved with Hoggin 2024 (Image: Newsquest)

Some kids from Gympanzees got a chance to have a go on the bikes (Image: Newsquest)

