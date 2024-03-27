WHEN you think of Easter, no doubt you think of chocolate eggs and having fun on a hunt with the family.
With that in mind, we've found some of the best Easter egg hunts and events happening across Newport and the surrounding areas this holiday.
Family Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt
Where: Oakfield Flower Gardens, Oakfield Flower Gardens, Newport
When: Thursday, March 28 10am-12pm
About: "Come along with your families to our free scavenger hunt at Oakfield flower gardens. This is hosting by the Helping Working Family staff and volunteers in partnership with LLARCS.
"Please meet us to sign in and start the hunt! This is not a timed event, simply enjoy the walk around the with your families whilst looking for clues to win a prize!
"This will be a weather permitted event and we will keep everyone updated via our Helping Working Families Facebook page so please follow to be kept up to date with the information."
Big Easter Party
Where: The Llanwern Bull - Generous George Newport, Kings Wall Drive, Newport
When: Saturday, March 30 from 9am
About: "Breakfast with the Easter Bunny 10p per child.
"This includes:
- Easter egg hunt
- Breakfast
- Games
- Prizes
"Come on down and join us on Easter weekend for a fun filled morning of Easter eggs breakfast and then an Easter egg hunt across the area."
Tickets are cash only at this event.
Meet the Easter Bunny
Where: Paintbox Media Studio, The Coffee Pot, Newport
When: Sunday, March 31, 9am to 1.30pm
About: "Come along to meet the Easter Bunny.
"Bring your phones to get a selfie or our photographer will be on hand to take pictures for a small fee.
"All kids will receive a small gift from the Easter Bunny.
"Donations taken for MND UK."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here