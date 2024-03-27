With that in mind, we've found some of the best Easter egg hunts and events happening across Newport and the surrounding areas this holiday.

Family Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt

Where: Oakfield Flower Gardens, Oakfield Flower Gardens, Newport

When: Thursday, March 28 10am-12pm

About: "Come along with your families to our free scavenger hunt at Oakfield flower gardens. This is hosting by the Helping Working Family staff and volunteers in partnership with LLARCS.

"Please meet us to sign in and start the hunt! This is not a timed event, simply enjoy the walk around the with your families whilst looking for clues to win a prize!

"This will be a weather permitted event and we will keep everyone updated via our Helping Working Families Facebook page so please follow to be kept up to date with the information."

Big Easter Party

Where: The Llanwern Bull - Generous George Newport, Kings Wall Drive, Newport

When: Saturday, March 30 from 9am

About: "Breakfast with the Easter Bunny 10p per child.

"This includes:

Easter egg hunt

Breakfast

Games

Prizes



"Come on down and join us on Easter weekend for a fun filled morning of Easter eggs breakfast and then an Easter egg hunt across the area."

Tickets are cash only at this event.

Meet the Easter Bunny

Where: Paintbox Media Studio, The Coffee Pot, Newport

When: Sunday, March 31, 9am to 1.30pm

About: "Come along to meet the Easter Bunny.



"Bring your phones to get a selfie or our photographer will be on hand to take pictures for a small fee.



"All kids will receive a small gift from the Easter Bunny.



"Donations taken for MND UK."