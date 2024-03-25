South Wales Argus
Emergency services at scene of crash on roundabout

Live

Emergency services at scene of crash on Pontypool roundabout

By Lauran O'Toole

  • The emergency services are at the scene of a crash on A4042 Southbound from A472 (Pontypool Roundabout) to A4051 (Rechem Roundabout).
  • The road is partially blocked and there is queueing traffic.
  • This is affecting traffic heading towards Newport.

