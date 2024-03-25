The offer is live for 24 hours from 11am on 25th March, and customers can choose one free drink from a range of options, including cask ales, lagers and craft beers such as Greene King’s Level Head, Greene King IPA and Flint Eye or a selection of soft drinks.

All pubgoers must do to quench their thirst is head to a local participating Greene King pub and say the keywords “it rains, we pour” when ordering.

The pub company and brewer’s biggest ever round was triggered at 08:00 am today, after much anticipation the official Greene King Rain Drop Detector was set off, meaning the nation can head to their local pub and enjoy a free pint.

.@petercrouch and @greeneking have promised to hand out 100,000 free pints across the UK today, on the condition that it rains in Manchester. ☔️



Given that their big pint-glass rain monitor is currently standing in a downpour, think we’ve got this one covered. 🤣#manchester pic.twitter.com/JUyX1e9zTN — The Manc (@TheMancUK) March 25, 2024

The nine-foot-tall pint glass-shaped detector situated at Great Northern Warehouse in Manchester city centre, lit up triggering the launch of the offer across the country, as the first drops of rain fell on the city.

The giveaway follows new national research revealing Manchester is the UK’s wettest city, with over one in five of the nation claiming it’s the place that rains the most in the entire country.

Despite over eight in ten Brits (81%) believing rain is quintessentially British, almost three quarters (74%) claim that it puts them off going out and socialising, showing a clear relationship between the weather and social activities.

Find your local participating Greene King pub, and T&Cs here: https://www.greeneking.co.uk/we-pour

Clair Preston-Beer, Managing Director for Greene King Pubs, said: “Now it’s officially raining, we’re pouring 100,000 free pints across our Greene King pubs nationwide in our biggest ever giveaway to celebrate rather than commiserate the rain, because let’s face it, it won’t be the last of the wet weather!

“At Greene King, we are proud of being the nation’s go-to place to eat, drink, and relax with your family, friends, and colleagues.

"We have something for everyone, so as we can’t control the weather, we can make up for it by offering this free pint giveaway up and down the country - meaning a Good Time is (Almost) Guaranteed.

"We can’t wait to welcome customers into our pubs today to enjoy our biggest-ever round of free drinks.”