When Kieron McCormack faced the prospect of being stripped searched by Gwent Police he quickly admitted he had 34 snap bags of drugs, each weighing between half a gramme and two grammes, concealed in his underwear.

McCormack, 25, came to the attention of officers at the end of February when he was driving around Liberty Road, Newport in an unregistered car.

When officers stopped him they found £1,000 in cash on him which McCormack claimed he won at a betting shop.

McCormack’s car was then searched where officers found blocks of cocaine in the central console, with a street value of almost £800, and four bags of cannabis in the backseat footwell, with a street value of as much as £240.

Officers then searched McCormack’s home on Liswerry Close, Cwmbran, where they found a safe in his wardrobe containing burner phones.

The total quantity of class A drugs found in McCormack’s possession – including that in his car and his underwear - came to a total street value of almost £3,700.

McCormack is from Scotland and moved to the South Wales area where he completed an apprenticeship in mechanical engineering.

It was when his firm performed a mass of redundancies that it was said McCormack’s life spiralled, being out of work and going through a period of homelessness.

His Honour Judge Paul Hopkins did note some positive work ethic in McCormack, but still sent him down.

McCormack had over 30 snap bags of drugs concealed in his underwear (Image: Gwent Police)

McCormack pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of cannabis and possession of criminal property at a PTPH hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on March 20.

On March 25 at the court, McCormack was sentenced to 33 months in prison for possession of cocaine and one month in prison and two months in prison for possession of cannabis and criminal property, to run concurrent.

He has one previous conviction for two charges; one of drink driving and one of drug driving for which he was sentenced in October 2020.