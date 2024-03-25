The Aberporth community came together last Friday to celebrate the life of Thomas Llyr Davies, 16, who lost his life on Tuesday, March 12 at Gilfach Quarry in the Efailwen area of Clynderwen.

Tributes have continued to pour out for Llyr on social media.

Laura Burge posted on Facebook: “Our summers will never be the same. Llyr you will always be remembered by the Burges. The community of Aberporth did you proud tonight.”

Isabella Burge commented on the post: “Our angel. Llyr will forever be in our hearts.”

Emma Burge added: “Some great memories of a lovely charismatic boy, gone far too soon. Fly high Llyr.”

Rhian Morris stated: “What a beautiful memorial for Llyr. So sad, so tragic, so young.”

Stella Mathias-Jones also published the message “Thinking of you Llyr and a lot of others are too” along with a video of the recent vigil.

An inquest was formally opened into Llyr’s death on Friday, March 22 where it was confirmed that police received an emergency telephone call at 1.23pm on March 12 involving a dumper truck at the quarry.

Coroner’s officer for Pembrokeshire, PC Carrie Sheridan stated: “Thomas Llyr Davies was the child concerned in this incident.

“Despite the best efforts of the emergency services life was pronounced extinct at the scene by Dr Chris Marsh of Wales Air Ambulance.”

A post mortem examination has taken place by Dr John Williams at Morriston Hospital and police have also launched an ongoing investigation into the exact cause of Llyr’s death.

Llyr's funeral was scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 28 but this has been postponed.

Posting on Facebook, funeral director Peter Evans said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, and with the sensitivity of the situation, we must announce that the celebration of life service for Tomos Llyr Davies due to be held on Thursday 28th March 2024, must now be postponed until further notice."

Following Llyr’s death, his family has released the following statement: “It is with great sadness that we as a family announce the passing of our beloved Llyr.

"On March 12, our world was turned upside down when learning of the death of our kind, funny and charming Llyr.

"Your caring and warm personality will stay with us for the rest of our days. Your ability to light up any room you walked into is something we will cherish and remember forever.

"Our lives will never be the same without you Llyr, you will forever be in our hearts. Cysga’n dawel beautiful boy."

“It has given us comfort during this dark time knowing that Llyr has touched so many lives.”