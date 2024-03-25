Anthony Gattrell had last been seen at around 11am on Friday, March 22 near Morrisons on Orb Drive in Newport.

At the time Gwent Police appealed for help to find the 61-year-old.

In an update issued today the force announced that Mr Gattrell has been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Good news. Anthony Gattrell, 61, who was reported missing has now been found.

"Thanks for sharing our appeal."