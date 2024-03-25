South Wales Argus
Large police presence at incident on Newport road

Large police presence on Maesglas Avenue, Newport

By Lauran O'Toole

  • There is currently a large police presence on Maesglas Avenue in Newport.
  • Three police cars and one police van are in attendance.
  • The road is partially blocked.

