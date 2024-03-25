Woman in hospital after dog attack

- A 48-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after a dog attack along Maesglas Avenue in Newport.
- A 32-year-old woman has been arrested and the dog has been humanely destroyed by a veterinary surgeon.
- The incident caused a large police presence and the road to be partially blocked.
