Woman in hospital after dog attack in Newport, South Wales

By Lauran O'Toole

  • A 48-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after a dog attack along Maesglas Avenue in Newport.
  • A 32-year-old woman has been arrested and the dog has been humanely destroyed by a veterinary surgeon.
  • The incident caused a large police presence and the road to be partially blocked.

