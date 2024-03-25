There will be a number of road closures in place on the M4 this week that are set to cause disruptions across south Wales.
These M4 closures come as a result of maintenance works set to be carried out during the week.
The closures are set to take place in various locations up and down the M4 including near Bridgend and Swansea.
These are the sections of the M4 that will experience road closures this week (March 25 to 31), according to Traffic Wales.
M4 road closures this week (March 25 to 31)
You can see live traffic updates by visiting our website here.
M4, eastbound - Junction 37 to 36: The entry slip road to the M4 eastbound between junctions 37 (Pyle) and 36 (Sarn) will be closed from Monday (March 25) to Wednesday (March 28) due to maintenance work.
The closures will take place each night from 7pm to 6am.
M4, eastbound - Junction 47 to 46: The M4 will be closed eastbound from junction 47 (Penllergaer) to 46 (Llangyfelach) from Monday (March 25) to Tuesday (March 26) due to maintenance work.
The closure will take place overnight from 8pm until 6am.
There will also be a host of mobile speed cameras out and about across south Wales throughout March for motorists to be aware of - the full list of which can be seen here.
For those motorists travelling away from the M4, enforcement has now begun on roads where the new 20mph speed limit was introduced in September last year.
Enforcement of the new 20mph speed limit on residential road in Wales began on March 18.
For more information on these or any other traffic warnings, visit the Traffic Wales website or social media pages.
