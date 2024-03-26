According to Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuyanycar, with the upcoming Easter holidays and the number of people traveling increasing, there are precautionary measures that car owners can take to prevent theft.

Mr Evans said: "For those who are travelling it can be tempting to pack up the car early to avoid the stress of it in the morning.

"However, it could leave their vehicle vulnerable to theft."

He suggests that drivers avoid packing the night before travel, and to park their vehicles in well-lit and secure locations to deter thieves.

Mr Evans also stressed the importance of having robust insurance policies.

He said: "As it is not possible to fully guarantee against car and belongings theft, drivers should make sure they have a robust insurance policy, so in the unfortunate event they’re covered.

"However, it’s still important to deter thieves wherever possible."

Other recommendations from Mr Evans include installation of CCTV at home or a dashcam within the vehicle, and using steering wheel locks or car alarms to alert drivers to any break-ins.