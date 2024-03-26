The “intelligent one”, Devon Williams faced three charges of supplying class A and class B drugs while Jack Trimm, the “not terribly clever one” in the words of Judge David Wynn Morgan, faced two charges of supplying drugs.

Williams, 25, and Trimm, 20, were involved in a drug line in the Gwent area between October 2023 and January 2024, supplying drugs via ‘text bombing’.

A text bomb was described as a text sent to multiple recipients to indicate drugs were available to purchase,

In case of the defendant’s text bombs, they reached on average 68 unique numbers – the high point being in November, where they reached as many as 134 numbers.

Between October and November it was estimated 1,200 texts were sent.

A police investigation monitored those texts and Trimm and Williams were arrested in January.

When Williams was arrested, almost 60 grammes of cannabis and £250 of cash was found at his address on Tredegar Street, Risca.

The defendants pleaded guilty to charges in a PTPH hearing at the beginning February.

Devon Williams received a custodial sentence for drug dealing in the Gwent area (Image: Gwent Police)

It was emphasised Trimm’s involvement was only between November 27 and 30.

A father of a young daughter who it was said he has a strong bond with, suffering a fractured upbringing, Trimm lived with his grandparents and required mobility support.

Williams’ family were in court, described as visibly upset. It was said Williams knew it was his own fault what happened.

Judge Morgan did commend Williams on one thing, the letter he wrote to the judge, describing it as an “impressive document”.

Sentencing at Newport Crown Court on March 25, on Trimm, of Manor Way, Risca, Judge Morgan said: “I take the view that you are not terribly clever and acted under the influence of more sophisticated individuals than yourself. The type of individuals who involve people like you so they do not get caught.”

Trimm was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years for supplying cocaine and cannabis.

On Williams, Judge Morgan said: “Your letter (to me) is an impressive document because it indicates you are an intelligent individual.

“You started life with the determination to live a hard working existence, but decisions you took to supply drugs were a fundamental error.”

Williams received 18 months in prison for one count of supplying cocaine and two counts of supplying cannabis, for which he will serve half his term in custody.