Plans for the Somerton development scheme have been in motion since 2021 with Phase 1 of the project looking at Acacia Avenue.

Newport City Homes, the housing agency in charge of the project, plans to "improve existing homes", demolish homes to make sure they are "fit for the future", and build new homes. They are taking on a 'phased' or gradual approach.

Plans for play area in Acacia Avenue (Image: Newport City Homes)

Newport City Homes said: "We know that our homes in Somerton aren’t at the quality that we would like them to be, so we're demolishing the existing homes and will be rebuilding brand-new homes, fit for the future.

"When we build new homes in any area, we have to meet Welsh Government standards on the size. This is called the ‘Beautiful Homes and Spaces’ standard."

Newport City Homes' Somerton housing development plans (Image: Newport City Homes)

Phased approach that Newport City Homes will take as part of regeneration scheme (Image: Newport City Homes)

In the latest project update in March 2024, Newport City Homes said they will be submitting planning permission for Acacia Avenue in May 2024.

Some of the design updates that have been proposed, include:

Plans for Acacia Avenue (Image: Newport City Homes)

Bat and reptile surveys when out of hibernation

Water course survey, which Newport City Homes hopes should "reduce the amount of sustainable drainage features" needed throughout Acacia Avenue site

Play area for children

Mobility scooter storage with consideration given to fire compartments which are battery-safe

Plans for the housing on Acacia Avenue, part of the Somerton project. (Image: Newport City Homes)

As part of the regeneration, Newport City Homes also aims to update existing properties so that they can return to the housing market for rent.

They are working on eight properties in the area to make them damp-proof, install new kitchens and bathrooms, update the heating and electricity, and work on the outside if the property needs it.

The housing development will look at sustainable practices and hopes to address issues that previous homes have faced in the area, such as damp. (Image: Newport City Homes)

The meeting in March saw two architects from Oxford Architects get involved, along with councillor Alex Pimm from the Alway ward.

The housing development on Acacia Avenue, part of the Somerton project (Image: Newport City Homes)

The plans for the Somerton regeneration project and housing development can be found on the Newport City Homes website.

The next meeting is set to take place on Wednesday, June 5, at 5.30pm.