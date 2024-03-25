The vigil itself was a poignant one as it fell on the weekend of Mother’s Day which can be a bittersweet occasion for many people, like me, that lost their mother before their time.

While addressing the vigil, I could not help thinking about the all the mothers in Gaza who have lost their lives alongside their children.

We know that more than 30,000 people have died because of the military offensive by Israel. Most of these people have been women and children.

In a briefing issued to Welsh Senedd Members by Oxfam Cymru, we heard that the barrage of bombs have displaced an entire population and placed more than two million people on the brink of famine.

Fuel, food, water, health supplies and energy have all been restricted as a result of the siege imposed by Israel.

This has led to a burgeoning public health crisis as a lack of clean water and overcrowded conditions have led to the spread of disease like diarrhoea, acute hepatitis and jaundice. UN Humanitarians say the bombing has led to 23 million tonnes of rubble and unexploded weapons which they say will “take years” before it is made safe again.

The scale of the humanitarian disaster that face the people of Gaza is without precedent in my lifetime.

I have been heartened by the response of activists in the Newport area through the local branch of Palestine Solidarity Campaign who have organised fundraisers, rallies and protests throughout Gwent.

They have been relentless in their opposition to the military offensive and they have succeeded in raising awareness of the conflict and how people can make their voice heard rather than be passive. Their actions are only reflecting the will of a majority of people who believe an immediate ceasefire is needed urgently. It is such a shame that both Tories and Labour Party MPs in Westminster, by and large, do not agree with that position.

I believe the failure to condemn Israeli’s disproportionate response to the horrendous Hamas attack of October 7 and the failure to call for an immediate ceasefire in Westminster will haunt both political parties for years – possibly generations – to come.