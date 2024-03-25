Mike has a wealth of experience and is highly respected in the financial services industry with a career spanning more than 40 years.

He spent more than 25 years at Principality Building Society, holding a number of senior leadership positions, before becoming chief risk officer in 2009 and being appointed to the board in 2013.

He was also its interim chief executive officer for a period in 2019 and 2020.

Mr Jones also holds a non-executive director position at Pobl Housing Group and was a member of the UK Finance Mortgage Product and Service Board from 2019 until 2022.

He said: “I am very much looking forward to working alongside a talented team with such a strong focus on serving local communities.

"At a time when banks, and so many other businesses are withdrawing from face-to-face interaction with customers, I believe the society’s commitment to the high street is becoming increasingly important.”

Will Carroll, chief executive officer at Monmouthshire Building Society, said: “We’re pleased to have Mike join us, it’s great to see us adding to the diverse thinking around our board.

"Mike’s wealth of experience in the financial sector and particularly with his knowledge of building societies is a great addition; after we welcomed James Greenwood late last year, who has experience in startups and technology in the financial service sector. I look forward to working with him in implementing our strategy and continuing to support our colleagues, members, and communities to thrive.”