Abertillery Blaenau Gwent RFC has officially opened an outdoor bar, called the BG Bar and The Aber Grill, an outdoor burger cabin.

The club thanked all their committee and 'fantastic' volunteers alongside councillors Malcolm Day and Joanna Wilkins for supplying the hotplate.

Abertillery Blaenau Gwent RFC (Image: Abertillery Blaenau Gwent RFC)

People can indulge in a range of things at Aber Grill from a cheeseburger to a double cheeseburger if you are feeling extra hungry, vegan options are available on request.

The BG Bar will be serving Cruzcampo, Guinness, Inches, a range of soft drinks and tea and coffee.

A spokesperson for Abertillery Blaenau Gwent RFC said: "Introducing the latest addition to the Abertillery BG RFC facility.

BG Bar and The Aber Grill (Image: Abertillery Blaenau Gwent RFC)

"We are delighted to have an outdoor bar ( The BG Bar) and an outdoor burger cabin (The Aber Grill).

"None of this would be possible without the tireless work of our committee and fantastic volunteers.

"However a special mention must go to Richie Catlin The DIY Centre Greg Hillman Valleys cladding, Craig Woodward CAW bathrooms and kitchens, Rhys at LH Cellars, John Collins, Kevin Day, Mark Blanchard and Dean Pratten signet signs.

Sneak peak inside the new cabin (Image: Abertillery Blaenau Gwent RFC)

"Also, many thanks to councillors Malcolm Day and Joanna Wilkins for supplying the hotplate.

"See you all down the Park."