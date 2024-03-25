The outwardly smart and appealing end-terrace property was once the hub of a thriving market garden business serving the then busy sea port town of Newport.

The spacious house, with outbuildings and workshop, has expansive grounds, which stretch beyond the rear of the property, previously cultivated for the production of a variety of produce.

Sean Roper, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, is handling the sale of the intriguing property at 21a Woodland Road, Newport.

Sean said: "The spacious property overlooking leafy Woodland Park is steeped in the history of this once thriving port town.

"The house benefits from an exceptionally spacious rear garden area which was previously used as a market garden. The substantial garage/workshop was formerly used as a plumbing workshop and there are further very useful outbuildings.

"I'd say that the property could be ideal as a wonderful family home with its fantastic large gardens or it may also suit a developer with scope to develop the rear garden, subject to planning.

"There was previous planning on the site for a detached dwelling in the garden which has now lapsed. Any enquiries regarding this need to be made to the local authority.

"The house itself retains many attractive features including period doors and floors and various tiled areas. It also benefits from gas central heating.

"This not only presents a unique opportunity in itself with the buildings, outbuildings and expanse of land but it is situated in a highly sought after residential location close to local amenities, schools and convenient for both the city centre and M4 motorway."

"The house has an entrance hallway, lounge, dining room, kitchen and landing, three bedrooms and bathroom on the first floor. There is also an attic space. It has a forecourt and parking bay, rear gardens that measure approx 4,944 sq ft with laid lawn, patio and large planted borders.

"There's a substantial garage with first floor storage area ideal for workshop, a further storage unit and outside w/c and another storage unit."

The property, which is listed with a guide price of £150,000-plus and which is in need of total refurbishment, is included in the Paul Fosh Auctions catalogue of some 80 lots which go for sale online from Tuesday, April 9 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, April 11.