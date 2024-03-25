The newly refurbished Corn Exchange in Newport city centre was set to hold a brand new silent disco night for music fans, to take place on Saturday, April 6, 2024. This has now been postponed for over four months.

A spokesperson for the new venue in Newport said on X, formerly Twitter, that they have had to postpone the silent discos "due to circumstances beyond our control".

We’re gutted to announce that due to circumstances beyond our control, we've postponed our silent discos scheduled for 6th April.



If you’re a ticket holder, we have a new date scheduled for July 27th. If you can't make the new date please contact Gigantic for a refund. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/090XPu8hp3 — Corn Exchange, Newport (@Cornexchangenpt) March 25, 2024

Three DJs were gearing up to play pop and dance music from the 60s to the 2020s, suiting every musical interest. This was to include 'Press Play with Stacey'.

This event was to kick off others in a series of new events at the Corn Exchange, including day discos, live music and drag brunches.

Those who bought tickets via Gigantic are told they can either attend the silent disco on Saturday, July 27, or apply for a refund via the online retailer.