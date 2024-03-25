NEWPORT'S Corn Exchange were set to hold their first silent disco in the new venue next weekend, but this has now been cancelled and will begin in July 2024.
The newly refurbished Corn Exchange in Newport city centre was set to hold a brand new silent disco night for music fans, to take place on Saturday, April 6, 2024. This has now been postponed for over four months.
A spokesperson for the new venue in Newport said on X, formerly Twitter, that they have had to postpone the silent discos "due to circumstances beyond our control".
We’re gutted to announce that due to circumstances beyond our control, we've postponed our silent discos scheduled for 6th April.— Corn Exchange, Newport (@Cornexchangenpt) March 25, 2024
If you’re a ticket holder, we have a new date scheduled for July 27th. If you can't make the new date please contact Gigantic for a refund. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/090XPu8hp3
Three DJs were gearing up to play pop and dance music from the 60s to the 2020s, suiting every musical interest. This was to include 'Press Play with Stacey'.
This event was to kick off others in a series of new events at the Corn Exchange, including day discos, live music and drag brunches.
Those who bought tickets via Gigantic are told they can either attend the silent disco on Saturday, July 27, or apply for a refund via the online retailer.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here