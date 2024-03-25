The national health service told patients to order their prescriptions in 'good time' to avoid delays.

The warning comes as some NHS services close or have different opening hours for the public holiday.

"To avoid delays in getting your medicines over the Bank Holiday, please order prescriptions in good time," a statement from the NHS on X, formerly Twitter, noted on Monday, March 25.

With the Easter bank holiday approaching, make sure you order your repeat prescription in advance. For more information on how to do this, visit https://t.co/8LwSklraMc. pic.twitter.com/euoPGhX8X5 — NHS (@NHSuk) March 25, 2024

It advised: "You can order repeat prescriptions through the NHS app or at your local general practice".

How to order repeat prescriptions

Those who take medicine regularly may choose to have a repeat prescription which means you will not need to see your GP every time you need a refill.

There are a few ways of getting your prescription including by going to your pharmacy directly (if your GP has set this up).

Otherwise, you will need to order your medicines through a repeat prescription from your GP surgery.

You can make this repeat prescription order by using your NHS account or using other online services or apps and finally by contacting your GP surgery.

For further information, visit the NHS website.

Emergency prescription

You can get emergency prescriptions on the NHS which allows you to order a limited supply of medicine that you have completely run out of.

You can do this via the NHS 111 online emergency prescription service.

The NHS has warned the public that this service must be for a medicine that you are prescribed regularly, through a repeat prescription.

The health service added that in England, you will be charged your usual prescription fee.

If you do not usually pay, it will be free.

The NHS added that it should not be used for antibiotics for a new or recent problem or for controlled drugs that require identification to collect.

Before using the service, you should also make sure that it's not an emergency and that 999 should be called.