As the Easter holidays begin this week (March 25, 2024), one of Newport's national heritage centres Tredegar House is holding many activities to get young people and their families involved.

Lizzie Smith Jones, National Trust Cymru’s general manager at Tredegar House, said: "This year we are excited to build upon our amazing track record of delivering a memorable Easter for everyone to enjoy - whether it’s families eagerly awaiting for a fun-filled experience, or visitors looking to indulge in some learning and exploration of this important part of Welsh history.”

Activities that are being held this week include an Easter trail in the garden, tin can alley, mini golf, coconut shy and more.

Those that take part will also get an Easter trail sheet, pencil and bunny ears, and a chocolate egg at the end (vegan and 'Free From' eggs are also available).

Back by popular demand are Tredegar House's Sensory Backpacks, suiting a range of diverse needs, and Explorer Backpacks. These are available on a first come, first served basis for free from the visitor's reception.

These backpacks mean families can dive into outdoor beauty, connect with nature and delight in springtime.

The trail costs £3 and runs from Monday, March 25 until Monday, April 1 from 10.30am to 4pm.

Tredegar House is open every day from 10.30am to 5pm, the tearoom is open 10am to 4pm and the parkland, dawn to dusk.

