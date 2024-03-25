Leigh Parker,48, was last seen near Channel View, Risca, on Sunday 17 March.

The missing man is described as 5 ft 10" tall and is bald. He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a navy Nike hoodie and grey trainers.

He has tattoos on both arms.

Last week the police released CCTV images showing his last seen moments.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We're still appealing for information to help us find Leigh Parker. Leigh was last seen in Pontymister, Risca, at around 4.30pm on Sunday 17 March.

"If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call us on 101, or DM us on social media with the reference 2400089042.

"Leigh is also urged to get in touch with us."