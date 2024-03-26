Blue Cross in Newport is calling out for people to become volunteer pet carers to help the animals find new families.

French Bulldog puppy Teddy, who was brought into the charity’s care at just 14 weeks old, is partially sighted and is currently one of the animals being cared for by one of the charity’s volunteer foster carers.

Volunteer foster carer Gaynor with Teddy (Image: Blue Cross)

The charity is currently looking for a new forever home for Teddy but as he doesn’t travel well his new owner will need to live within two hours travel distance from the unit in Newport.

Georgie Riley, Manager at Blue Cross in Newport, said: “We need more foster carers to help us provide temporary homes for pets like Teddy. Pets thrive in a home environment and our foster carers help us to prepare these pets for their new homes and understand the kind of forever home we need to find for them.

“Teddy is a very sad case. His sight issues are likely congenital but sadly many flat-faced breeds such as French bulldogs and pugs can suffer from additional health problems, which can impact their quality of life including injuries and infections due to their protruding eyes.”

Teddy is looking for his forever home (Image: Blue Cross)

Volunteer foster carer Gaynor Bishop, who has volunteered as a foster carer for Blue Cross for seven years, has been working with the support of expert teams across Blue Cross to help Teddy navigate his surroundings and build his confidence into a very playful and happy puppy who doesn’t let his sight affect his love of life.

Gaynor said: “I find this role extremely rewarding as well as working alongside an amazing, friendly dedicated team. It is a great opportunity to help care for pets in need before they find their forever homes. The fostering process is very well-organised and it’s a great feeling when you see the animals moving onto a happy home, especially when we receive lovely photos and updates of how both pets and new owners are getting on."

Volunteer foster carers need to be over 18, have their own transport for vet visits and meetings with potential new owners at the centre. Blue Cross even wants people who are only available for short periods of time, or at certain times of year, as this can be invaluable for emergency cases. There is full training, ongoing support and all costs are covered by Blue Cross. Dog foster carers need a garden or other outside space and cat foster carers a spare room or quiet area for cats to adjust.

Georgie added: “We are looking for volunteer carers to foster all kinds of pets including tiny mice up to cats and dogs. Looking after pets in need is a highly rewarding experience, as is playing a vital role in finding their future happy endings and seeing them ultimately head off to their new families.”

The charity are also seeking a new home for two and a half year old Anatolian Shepherd Dog Loki, who has been waiting for his forever home for more than 100 days.

Loki is also looking for his forever home (Image: Blue Cross)

Blue Cross is looking for an experienced owner of large breeds who loves the outdoors and can take Loki out on adventures.

Georgie added: “Loki is super smart and loves to learn new things. Ideally we’re looking for a new home in a semi-rural location where he can go out on walks and adventures before curling up on the sofa back at home.”

If you think you could give Teddy or Loki a forever home or could foster for the pet charity click here.