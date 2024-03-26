Organised by Newport Live the event on March 15 was to highlight the city's diversity and to mark the arrival of Ramadan with the Muslim community.

Invitations were extended to grassroots outfits, faith leaders, and representatives from across Newport.

Newport Live used the occasion to showcase their ongoing work and build relationships with communities yet to use their facilities.

Rusna Begum, a trustee of Newport Live, the charity promoting a healthier Newport for all, saw the Iftar event as an opportunity to reach out to diverse ethnic communities and said it was "a fantastic evening where everyone connected."

Council leader Jane Mudd praised the connectivity facilitated by the event.

Further emphasis on peace and the importance of fasting were contributed by Interfaith Council Wales and the Muslim Council of Wales.

The event was heartily launched with speeches and a Newport Live video.

As the fast-breaking time arrived, participants broke their fast together, a unifying act followed by a meal and drinks provided by the Riverfront.

Rusna Begum said: "It was sensational seeing people from all different background and religion eating together and connecting."