Located on the quiet residential street, The Coldra, this property is sure to delight those who need to live near Newport city centre with easy access out of the Gwent city.

A few minutes away from Beechwood Park and highly-valued junior and secondary schools, this house is perfect for first-time buyers that are looking for a spacious and light home that needs minimal effort.

Outside of house and driveway, spacious enough for up to 6 vehicles (Image: Rightmove)

The house also comes with a garage and driveway which can accommodate up to 6 cars, great for when guests come to stay.

Although the home was built in the 1920s, it has had a much-needed revamp while keeping the high ceilings, bay windows and original features like the parquet (chevron-style) wooden flooring.

Hallway (Image: Rightmove)

Hallway (Image: Rightmove)

On the ground floor, visitors will find a spacious hallway with original stained-glass windows, a large lounge area with log burner and original chimney and custom-made blinds for the new owners of the home.

The house comes equipped with a second sitting room and the original parquet flooring.

Living room (Image: Rightmove)

Sitting room (Image: Rightmove)

Guests can then lead into a modern black-and-white themed kitchen with wall units, ample work surfaces, tiled splashbacks, integrated electric oven and hob with attached extractor fan. Although the kitchen is located in the middle of the ground floor, light travels from either side because of the open archways leading to the dining room and hallway.

The dining room is flooded with natural light because of the three windows / doors, overlooking the large and well-kept garden.

Kitchen (Image: Rightmove)

Dining room (Image: Rightmove)

Dining room garden view (Image: Rightmove)

A separate utility room and downstairs wash cabinet complete the ground floor.

On the first floor, a landing leads to three bedrooms, with the largest two bedrooms coming equipped with fully fitted wardrobes. All three bedrooms come with carpeted flooring in a plush rug with custom-made blinds.

Upstairs hallway / landing (Image: Rightmove)

Bedroom (Image: Rightmove)

Bedroom 2 (Image: Rightmove)

The family bathroom was two separate rooms for the bathroom and WC which have now been brought together to create a large and serene space. A combi boiler is attached to the Victorian style shower for an old-meets-new feel, complete with heated towel rail and vinyl flooring.

While it might not be in the future buyer's immediate plans, the house has an attic which could be converted into an extra-large bedroom.

Family bathroom (Image: Rightmove)

Roll-top bath with combi boiler fed Victorian style shower (Image: Rightmove)

The best part is outside, as the large attractive garden to the rear of the house is complete with decking and seating area, a separate gazebo, mature trees and plants, all enclosed by hedgerows and timber fencing for added privacy.

Gazebo in rear garden (Image: Rightmove)

Decking with al fresco dining area in the garden to the rear of the house (Image: Rightmove)

The house is on the market for a guide price of £400,000, which is sure to be snapped up.

Find the complete specifications of the house on Rightmove.