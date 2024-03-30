It can also be hard for some houses to find a loving family.

Here are the five properties in Newport which have been listed on Zoopla for the longest time.

You might expect to see some drab locations on this list but it includes a million-pound farm, five-bedroom detached and two-bed apartment in a “sought after location”.

You never know - you might find your forever home amongst these forgotten finds.

Allt-yr-yn Avenue

This five-bed home has been on the market since 2022 (Image: Zoopla)

Starting our list, this five-bed, four-floor property in Allt-yr-yn has been listed since May 31, 2022.

That is before the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee party.

It also has a driveway and garage. The master room has ensuite facilities and a walk-in wardrobe.

The guide price is £590,000.

Aberthaw Road

The guide price for this two-bedroom home is £195,000 to £200,000 (Image: Zoopla)

This two-bedroom home in the Alway area of Newport has been on the market since May 6, 2022.

The terraced property has two bedrooms, a driveway and garage and even a cloakroom.

It is also within half a mile of the English-medium Llanwern High School and Welsh-medium Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd.

The new guide price is £195,000 to £200,000.

Golden Mile View

This apartment is just a 10-minute walk from Pye Corner station (Image: Zoopla)

This two-bed flat at Primrose House is in a “sought after location” - but has been listed on Zoopla since April 27, 2022.

It comes with a secure phone entry system and main bus route outside the front door.

It is just a 10-minute walk to Pye Corner rail station and not much further to Bassaleg School.

The sale price is £145,000.

Burton Road

This family home comes with a large garden (Image: Zoopla)

Many families in Newport would love a four-bed semi-detached house to call their own.

This property has two bathrooms, an open plan living area and large rear garden - all for around £290,000.

There is also a great choice of nearby primary schools with St Julians and Glan Usk within half a mile.

The house has been listed on Zoopla since April 14, 2022.

Broadway

It is the first time this Caerleon farm has hit the market (Image: Zoopla)

It seems the “rare and unique opportunity” to own a farm in Caerleon is not as desirable as you may think.

The three-bedroom farmhouse and outbuildings at Broadway come with around five acres of agricultural land.

It also promises “gorgeous countryside views” down the winding Usk.

It is the first time the property - a working, family farm - has ever gone to market.

It has been listed since December 23, 2019.